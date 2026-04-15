Iran calls for 'special regime' for Strait of Hormuz

Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz (REUTERS File Photo)

The Iranian government called Wednesday for defining a "special regime" for the Strait of Hormuz, arguing that the waterway is a "special asset" for Tehran, the state news agency IRNA reported.

"Like all assets that serve as tools for the type of interaction and regulation of interactions with other countries, a special regime must be defined for this passage," government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani told Russia's RIA Novosti.

Shipping through Hormuz remains highly disrupted after Washington imposed a blockade on Iranian ports following failed US-Iran talks in Pakistan this weekend.

The Strait of Hormuz, which normally handles a major share of global seaborne oil flows, has remained at the center of the latest energy shock triggered by the US-Israeli war against Iran that began on Feb. 28.

In retaliation, Tehran launched missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.