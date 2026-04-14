UN envoy visits Saudi Arabia to discuss Middle East conflict settlement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' Personal Envoy for the Middle East Conflict, Jean Arnault, is visiting Saudi Arabia to listen "to senior officials in the Kingdom to understand firsthand the impact of the conflict on the country and the region," according to a statement Tuesday.

It noted that Arnault will seek Saudi Arabia's views on reaching "a comprehensive settlement" to the war.

Expressing hopes to draw on the kingdom's "rich diplomatic experience" in the search for regional stability, it said that Arnault "also hopes to discuss ways the United Nations can support regional efforts."

Regional hostilities have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, killing and injuring thousands.

Tehran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets and restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz before a two-week ceasefire was announced last week.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan on Saturday aimed at ending the war, but the talks ended early Sunday without any agreement.