Spanish premier slams Israel for violating international law

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez slammed the Israeli government on Tuesday for violating international law amid ongoing tensions with Iran.

"International law is today fundamentally being violated by one country, which is the government of Israel," Sanchez said during a news conference after he held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

He recalled that Spain, since the very first moment, has described the war "initiated unilaterally" by the US and Israel as a "mistake," and "illegality."

Sanchez noted that in moments when the international order "is being openly called into question," the world should return to the principles and basics.

"Because it is from there that this future and prosperity are built. And that is why Spain is being so firm and so vocal in defending international law," he added.





