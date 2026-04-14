Maritime traffic continues in Strait of Hormuz despite US blockade

Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz (REUTERS File Photo)

Vessel traffic continues through the Strait of Hormuz as US naval forces implement a blockade against Iranian restrictions on the strategic waterway.

Since the blockade began on Monday at 5.30 pm local time in Iran (1400GMT), 14 vessels have entered the Gulf and seven vessels have exited the strait during this period.

A total of 21 ships passed through the strait, while 13 vessels remained there as of 1300GMT on Tuesday, according to Anadolu statistics from relevant sources.

As of Tuesday, around 2,000 vessels are trapped on the Gulf side, and some 400 vessels are waiting to enter the Gulf via Hormuz.

Data from MarineTraffic showed that U.S.-sanctioned vessels also passed through the strait.

US naval forces reportedly established the blockade along a line between Gwadar Bay and Ras al Hadd, where heavy vessel traffic has persisted since the operation began.

TankerTraffic asserted that some vessels are broadcasting fake automatic identification system (AIS) signals to hide their identities.