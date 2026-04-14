Israeli strike on police vehicle in Gaza kills 4, including child

An Israeli strike killed four Palestinians, including a child, and wounded others Tuesday after targeting a police vehicle in eastern Gaza City, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City and Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza following the strike, the sources told Anadolu.

No immediate details were available on the number of wounded or the severity of their injuries.

Witnesses said an Israeli drone fired a missile into the police vehicle as it traveled along Al-Nafaq Street in eastern Gaza City.

The attack left the vehicle in flames, killing those inside and wounding several passersby, they added.

Despite a ceasefire in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli forces have continued violating the agreement by shelling, gunfire, and incursions, according to the Gaza government media office.

At least 757 people have been killed and 2,111 others injured since the ceasefire, according to health authorities.

Violations have persisted even after the United States announced in mid-January the start of the second phase of the agreement, amid calls to ensure Israel complies with the ceasefire and allows the entry of agreed-upon humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies, and shelter materials.

The UN has estimated that about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed by the Israeli war, with reconstruction costs projected at around $70 billion.