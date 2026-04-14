Israeli raids across West Bank lead to dozens of arrests

Israeli forces carried out a series of raids across the occupied West Bank early Tuesday, detaining dozens of Palestinians, local sources said.

In the Qalandia refugee camp north of Jerusalem, Israeli troops arrested nine Palestinians after searching homes and vandalizing property, sources told Anadolu.

Troops surrounded the camp and fired tear gas into residential areas, the sources said, adding that no injuries were reported.

In the southern West Bank, the army raided dozens of homes in Al-Arroub refugee camp and the towns of Idhna and Bani Naim in Hebron.

In the north, Israeli forces detained two Palestinians in Nablus after raiding their homes.

Troops also entered the city of Tubas and the town of Tayasir, carrying out additional searches.

In eastern Tulkarem, Israeli forces conducted a large-scale arrest campaign targeting dozens of Palestinians, though the exact number was not specified, according to the sources.

In the central West Bank, troops detained a child and a teenager during a raid on the village of Kafr Malik, east of Ramallah.

The incursions are part of ongoing Israeli military operations across the West Bank, which regularly involve arrests and home raids.

Since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the West Bank have killed at least 1,133 Palestinians, wounded about 11,700 others and led to nearly 22,000 arrests, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





