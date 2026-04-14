Israeli plan calls for long-term troop presence in south Lebanon with Beirut’s approval: Report

Israel is preparing to present Lebanon with a plan calling for a long-term Israeli military presence inside southern Lebanon with Beirut's approval, Israeli media reported Monday.

The proposal is expected to be discussed during direct Israeli-Lebanese talks in Washington, DC on Tuesday, according to Israel's Channel 14.

The channel said the draft was prepared by former Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's closest advisers and a former Israeli ambassador to the US.

According to the report, the plan would divide southern Lebanon into three zones and condition any Israeli withdrawal on the dismantling of the Hezbollah group.

The first zone would extend from the Israeli border to the so-called yellow line, roughly 7 to 8 kilometers (4.3 to 5 miles) inside Lebanon, where Israeli forces would maintain a long-term and intensive military presence.

Israeli troops would remain in the area until Hezbollah is fully dismantled and all of its weapons removed, according to the report.

The second zone would stretch from the yellow line to the Litani River, where Israeli forces would continue operating against Hezbollah before gradually handing over control to the Lebanese army.

North of the Litani River, responsibility for Hezbollah's disarmament would rest solely with the Lebanese army, the report said.

Channel 14 said Israeli officials privately acknowledge that Hezbollah's full disarmament north of the Litani is unlikely in the foreseeable future but believe Beirut could accept a continued Israeli military presence in a southern "security belt" in return.

The report added that the proposal also includes the prospect of a final peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon, though such an agreement would only take effect after Hezbollah is fully disarmed.

Israeli and Lebanese officials are expected to meet in Washington, DC on Tuesday under US sponsorship to discuss the proposal.

Earlier Monday, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported that Israel's ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, will lead the Israeli delegation alongside Dermer.

Lebanon's presidency announced the planned meeting on Friday, while Hezbollah later condemned the move.