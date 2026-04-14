Israeli fire kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza, death toll tops 72,300

Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli strike targeted a police vehicle in Gaza City, according to medics, in Gaza City, April 14, 2026. (REUTERS)

Gaza's Health Ministry said Tuesday that three Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire over the past 24 hours, marking a new violation of a fragile ceasefire in place since last October.

In its daily update, the ministry said hospitals received three new fatalities and 11 injuries, without providing details on the circumstances of the casualties.

The ministry said the new deaths brought the death toll since Oct. 8, 2023 to 72,336 and 172,213 others injured.

Despite a ceasefire in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli forces have continued violating the agreement by shelling, gunfire and incursions, according to the Gaza government media office.

At least 757 people have been killed and 2,111 others injured since the ceasefire, according to health authorities.

Violations have persisted even after the United States announced in mid-January the start of the second phase of the agreement, amid calls to ensure Israel complies with the ceasefire and allows the entry of agreed-upon humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies and shelter materials.

The UN has estimated that about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed by the Israeli war, with reconstruction costs projected at around $70 billion.





















