Iranian, Omani foreign ministers discuss ceasefire, US-Iran talks

The Iranian and Omani foreign ministers discussed on Tuesday developments related to the recent US-Iran talks and the ongoing ceasefire in the region.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi held a phone call to discuss the key issues, Iran's state-run IRIB news reported on Tuesday.

Araghchi thanked Oman for its "responsible and principled" stance, IRIB said.

Tehran also expressed its commitment to preserving peace through the cooperation and participation of all regional countries, the report added.

For his part, Albusaidi expressed hope for a return to lasting peace in the region.

There was no immediate statement from Omani officials regarding the phone call.

Regional tensions escalated after the US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, killing and injuring thousands.

Tehran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets before a two-week ceasefire was announced last week.

Iranian and US delegations concluded 21 hours of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, early Sunday without reaching an agreement.

A second round of talks is expected to be held in Islamabad "very soon," a Pakistani government source told Anadolu, declining to provide an exact date.