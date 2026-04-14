Iran demands compensation from 5 Arab states over alleged participation in US-Israeli strikes

This photo taken on April 7, 2026 shows a view of the damaged Sharif University of Technology after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes in Tehran, Iran. (DHA Photo)

Iran demanded compensation from five Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan, accusing them of participating in US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

In a Monday letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council President Jamal Fares Alrowaiei, Iran's UN Envoy Amir Saeid Iravani claimed those states "breached their international obligations" by allegedly enabling US-Israeli attacks against Iran.

So, they should be held responsible and pay compensation for the losses suffered during the war, he said.

The regional hostilities escalated after the US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, killing and injuring thousands.

Tehran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets before a two-week ceasefire was announced last week.

Iranian and US delegations concluded 21 hours of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, early Sunday, without reaching an agreement.