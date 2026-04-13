Israeli army says 2 soldiers injured in southern Lebanon attack

Two Israeli soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade were injured in an attack in southern Lebanon , Israeli army radio said early Monday.

The report came after Hezbollah announced a series of attacks on Israeli targets in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

The Lebanese group said it launched attack drones at an Israeli command site between Ainata and Bint Jbeil.

Hezbollah also said it targeted Israeli troop concentrations in the town of Chamaa and struck the Ya'ara and Shomera barracks in northern Israel with attack drones.

Air raid sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and surrounding areas in northern Israel, according to Israel's Home Front Command.

Israel launched an expanded offensive in southern Lebanon after a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, following joint US-Israeli strikes launched against Iran on Feb. 28.

While Pakistan mediated a two-week ceasefire in Iran, Lebanon and Israel have agreed to hold talks on April 14 at the US State Department in Washington, DC, with the aim of securing a truce and initiating direct talks.

Iran and the US also held talks over the weekend in the Pakistani capital Islamabad to permanently end the war, but there was no agreement.