Iraq affirms support for Lebanon in the face of Israeli assaults

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday affirmed his country's support for Lebanon and its solidarity in confronting ongoing Israeli assaults.

He made the remarks in a phone call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, the Iraqi Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

Al-Sudani condemned the Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

He emphasized "Iraq's unwavering position, both government and people, in supporting the brotherly Lebanese people and standing with them in confronting these blatant assaults."

Aoun expressed his "appreciation for the Iraqi government's positions, efforts, and continued support for the Lebanese people."

The two sides emphasized "the necessity of high-level coordination and for major powers, international institutions, and the United Nations to assume their responsibilities regarding the violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and the direct targeting of innocent civilians."

The Israeli army has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes since the Hezbollah group launched a cross-border attack on March 2, killing at least 2,055 people and injuring nearly 6,600 others amid escalating regional tensions in the wake of a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that Israel would escalate operations in Lebanon and would not agree to negotiations unless Hezbollah is disarmed and a peace agreement "that endures for generations" is reached.

The escalation comes as Lebanon's presidency said Friday that Lebanon and Israel agreed to hold their first meeting in Washington, DC on April 14, a move condemned by Hezbollah.