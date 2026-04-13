Hezbollah says it carried out 44 attacks on Israeli targets over past 24 hours

Hezbollah said Sunday that it carried out 44 attacks over the past 24 hours targeting Israeli military positions, settlements, bases and infrastructure in northern Israel and southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese group said it fired rockets at six Israeli settlements: Shlomi, Yiron, Kiryat Shmona, Margaliot, Avivim and Nahariya.

It said it also targeted Israeli troop concentrations in southern Lebanon and northern Israel with rockets, artillery shells and attack drones.

Hezbollah said the attacks struck four Israeli military bases, including the Filon base south of Rosh Pina, the Jabal Neria base linked to the Meron air control center, and the Metula base.

It also claimed attacks on military infrastructure in Karmiel, Katzrin in the occupied Syrian Golan and Dafna, as well as the headquarters of the 146th Division in Ga'aton.

The group said it targeted the Israeli army's "Valley Battalion" headquarters at Beit Hillel barracks and struck Kiryat Shmona, Avivim, Ya'ara and Shomera barracks with swarms of attack drones.

It said the attacks were in response to "US-Israeli aggression" against Lebanon and would continue until this stops.

Air raid sirens sounded repeatedly across northern Israel, blaring 18 times over the past few hours across 20 towns in Upper and Western Galilee and the "Galilee Finger," a wedge of land in Israel's northeastern corner between Syria and Lebanon, according to an Anadolu count.

The Israeli army has pounded Lebanon with deadly airstrikes since Hezbollah launched a cross-border attack on March 2 amid escalating regional tensions following a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to escalate attacks across Lebanon unless Hezbollah is disarmed and a peace agreement "that endures for generations" is reached.

Lebanon's presidency said Friday that Lebanon and Israel reached an agreement to hold their first formal, US-mediated meeting in Washington, DC on April 14 that will focus on formalizing a ceasefire announcement and establishing a timeline for broader negotiations, a move condemned by Hezbollah.



