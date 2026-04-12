Israeli ministers hint at possible resumption of attacks on Iran

Israeli ministers on Sunday hinted at a possible resumption of attacks on Iran, with Energy Minister Eli Cohen saying that Tehran could be hit if no agreement is reached.

"The nuclear issue is international, and it's good that (US President Donald) Trump has set the red lines on the issue," Cohen told the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

"If there is no deal, Iran can be hit," he added.

Regarding Lebanon, where the Israeli army has expanded its attacks, Cohen said Israel should not only strike army forces, but also Lebanon's facilities and infrastructure.

"I have said this in the cabinet. I do not see a high chance of success for these negotiations," he said, as Tel Aviv and Beirut agreed to hold their first meeting in Washington on April 14 aimed at securing a ceasefire and launching direct talks.

In an interview with Channel 14, Israel's Economy Minister Nir Barkat claimed that the US would achieve its objectives from the war with Iran.

"The Iranian officials do not understand the determination of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he argued. "We will return to war and achieve its objectives."

In a post on the US social media company X, Israeli Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zoha said that Washington's "insistence on preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons reflects coordination with Israel," claiming they would prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

More than 3,300 people have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28. Tehran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel, Iraq, Jordan and Gulf countries hosting US military assets before a two-week ceasefire was announced earlier this week.

Iranian and US delegations concluded 21 hours of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, early Sunday without reaching an agreement.