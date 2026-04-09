Iran issues alternative transit routes in Strait of Hormuz amid mine fears

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Thursday it designated alternative maritime routes through the Strait of Hormuz, citing risks of naval mines amid ongoing tensions with the US.

The IRGC Navy warned of a "war situation" in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, noting the possible presence of naval mines in the main transit corridor, Mehr News Agency reported, attaching a map of the routes.

The force said all vessels intending to pass through the strategic waterway must follow designated alternative routes "until further notice," in coordination with IRGC naval authorities, to ensure maritime safety and avoid potential mine collisions.

"Given the war conditions in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and the potential presence of naval mines in the main area of the strait, all ships must adhere to alternative navigation routes," the statement said.

For inbound traffic, the IRGC instructed vessels to travel northward from the Gulf of Oman, pass by Larak Island, and continue toward the Gulf.

For outbound traffic, it said ships should depart from the Gulf, pass south of Larak Island, and proceed toward the Gulf of Oman.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains unstable amid complete closure by Iran and conditional opening following the announcement of a temporary ceasefire with the US.

Pakistani government sources told Anadolu on Thursday that US and Iranian delegations will hold "direct" talks in Islamabad aimed at reaching a "permanent ceasefire" to halt a war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran since Feb. 28.

The negotiations, set to begin Saturday, may extend beyond a single day, the sources said.



