UNIFIL warns of risks to peacekeepers amid fire near its positions in southern Lebanon

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) voiced concern Sunday over continued exchanges of fire by Israeli forces and Hezbollah near its positions, warning that such actions endanger peacekeepers.

UNIFIL spokesperson Kandice Ardiel said in a statement that the mission has "continually expressed concern about Hizbullah fighters and Israeli soldiers firing projectiles and bullets at or near our positions," noting that such incidents have already resulted in death and injuries among peacekeepers.

She added that both sides have also carried out attacks from near UN positions, which "could potentially draw return fire," warning about the presence of combatants close to areas where peacekeepers live and work.

"These activities put peacekeepers in danger," Ardiel said, reminding all parties of their obligation to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times.

UNIFIL further urged all actors to "put down their weapons and work seriously toward a ceasefire," stressing that "there is no military solution to this conflict" and warning that continued fighting will only lead to more death and destruction.

Israel has carried out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by the Lebanese group Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

Hezbollah has fired barrages of rockets into Israel since early March, saying the attacks are in response to continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon, as well as the killing of Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28.