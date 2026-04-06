UAE, Kuwait say their air defenses intercepted Iranian missile and drones

The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait said early Monday that their air defense systems intercepted missiles and drones launched from Iran.

In a statement posted on the US social media company X's platform, the UAE's Defense Ministry said the country's air defenses intercepted ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones originating from Iran.

Kuwait's Defense Ministry said its air defense units also intercepted "enemy" missiles and drones.

The two ministries said the sounds heard in their respective countries were the result of air defense systems responding to the attacks.

They called on citizens and residents to comply with security instructions issued by the authorities.





