Iranian attacks on regional countries undermine security, stability: Qatar

Qatar warned Monday that Iranian attacks on regional countries undermine security and stability in the region.

This came during a phone call Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani received from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Discussions between the two sides dwelt on the current escalation and repercussions on regional security and stability, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Sheikh Mohammed said Iranian attacks on countries that have distanced themselves from the war "tamper with the security of the region and disregard its stability."

He called attacks on civilian infrastructure and resources "unacceptable under any circumstances," urging respect for international law and "sparing populations the consequences of conflicts."

The premier stressed that a comprehensive and lasting diplomatic solution "remains the only option for resolving the crisis, achieving security and stability, and preventing further tension and escalation in the region."

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.