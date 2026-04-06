Homes damaged in Syria’s Quneitra after Israeli interception of Iranian drone

Several homes were damaged Sunday in Syria's Quneitra province from falling debris after an Iranian drone was intercepted by Israeli air defenses, said Syrian authorities.

Syria's state-run Alikhbaria TV quoted Quneitra's media directorate as saying that debris from the drone fell in the town of Khan Arnaba.

The debris caused material damage to several homes but no injuries were reported, according to the directorate.

A regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.



