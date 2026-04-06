1 Palestinian killed, 5 injured by Israeli fire in Gaza despite ceasefire

A Palestinian was killed and five others were injured by Israeli army fire in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, in continued violations of a ceasefire in place since October 2025, medical sources said.

The sources said children were among those injured in the attacks that targeted multiple areas in the enclave.

Witnesses said Israeli forces opened fire in several areas across the territory, including the Shejaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City and the southern city of Khan Younis.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 716 Palestinians have been killed and 1,968 injured since the ceasefire.

The agreement was meant to end a two-year Israeli offensive on Gaza, which left more than 72,000 dead and 172,000 wounded, and destroyed 90% of civilian infrastructure. The UN estimates reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.





















