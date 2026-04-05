Drone attack sparks fire at Kuwait oil sector complex

A drone attack sparked a fire at Kuwait's oil sector complex in the Shuwaikh area early Sunday, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

The company said no casualties were reported and that emergency and firefighting teams are dealing with the blaze.

The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched an air offensive Feb. 28 against Iran, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure, while disrupting global markets and aviation.



