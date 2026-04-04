Several homes, cars damaged in Israel in rocket fire from Lebanon

Several homes and cars in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, were damaged due to a rocket fired from Lebanon, according to local media.

A rocket explosion in a new residential neighborhood in Kiryat Shmona caused damage to a road, as well as to homes and vehicles, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Saturday morning.

Fire and rescue teams that arrived at the scene dealt with a damaged gas cylinder and checked for gas leaks, the report said.

The warning sirens did not go off before the rocket landed, Channel 13 said, noting that no injuries were reported.

The Israeli army is investigating the incident to determine why the sirens did not activate, the Walla news outlet said.

Israel has carried out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by the Lebanese group Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

Hezbollah has fired barrages of rockets into Israel since early March, saying the attacks are in response to continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon, as well as the killing of Iran's then-Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,368 people have since been killed and 4,138 injured in Israeli attacks.