Israel reports 232 injuries in 24 hours, Health Ministry says

Some 232 people were injured over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of casualties to 6,008 since the war with Iran began, Israel's Health Ministry reported on US social media company X.

The latest admissions included two people in serious condition, eight in moderate condition, 215 with mild injuries, and seven treated for anxiety, the ministry said.

Regional escalation has continued since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.





