UAE says its air defenses intercepting missiles, UAVs launched from Iran

The United Arab Emirate said on Thursday that its air defense systems are attempting to intercept missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones) launched from Iran.

The UAE Defense Ministry said on US social media platform X: "Our air defense systems are attempting to intercept missiles and UAVs launched from Iran."

The statement emphasized that sounds heard across various parts of the country were caused by air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles and fighter jets countering UAVs and other aerial threats.

The ministry reiterated that its air defense systems are working to head off missile and UAV attacks originating from Iran.