Rockets launched from Iran toward central Israel, triggering sirens

A barrage of rockets was launched from Iran toward central Israel, triggering sirens, Israeli media reported early Wednesday.

Sirens were activated in the Sharon region, said Channel 12.

The Israeli army's Home Front Command said one rocket was intercepted, without providing further details.

Meanwhile, the army said on the US social media company X's platform that it began a new wave of attacks on the Iranian capital Tehran.

Sirens sounded in Jerusalem and wide areas of central Israel late Tuesday into Wednesday following a rocket barrage from Iran.

The Israeli Health Ministry announced late Tuesday that the number of those injured since the start of the war with Iran had risen to 4,918.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28.

Iran has retaliated with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.