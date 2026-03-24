Japan Cabinet approves tighter drone rules as part of counterterrorism measures

Japan's Cabinet on Tuesday approved several counterterrorism measures, including tighter regulations on the use of drones and expansion of no-fly zones, local media reported.

The revisions to the Drone Act are aimed at responding to the increased risks of terrorism posed by advancements in unmanned aircraft, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

The new rules establish a 300 to 1,000-meter no-fly zone around designated facilities and will be submitted to the ongoing parliamentary session.

Areas expected to be covered under the new rules include the Imperial Palace, the prime minister's office and the US Embassy.

Certain facilities could also be declared no-fly zones for limited periods when they are being used for ceremonies and other events attended by the prime minister, the emperor or foreign leaders.

Flying a drone within a no-fly zone, will be subject to immediate punishment of up to six months of imprisonment or a fine of up to 500,000 yen ($3,200).

The move comes as concerns grow globally over the use of drones in conflicts such as the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, where unmanned aircraft have been used in strikes and counter‑strikes.



