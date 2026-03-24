ISRAELI FORCES LAUNCH FRESH WAVE OF STRIKES ON BEIRUTS SOUTHERN SUBURBS

The Israeli army carried out seven airstrikes overnight Monday on Beirut's southern suburbs in a fresh wave of attacks on Lebanon.

The strikes targeted the areas of Burj al-Barajneh, Kafaat, Haret Hreik, Bir al-Abed, Jamous, and Hadath, an Anadolu reporter said.

Earlier, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed the fresh wave of strikes. In a post on US social media company X, he said the attacks targeted infrastructure of the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

The Israeli army has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,039 people have since been killed and 2,876 injured in Israeli attacks.

The current escalation followed the start of a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed over 1,340 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries.