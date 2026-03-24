Iran says 6 killed, 9 wounded in US-Israeli strikes on Tabriz

Iranian authorities said Tuesday six people were killed and nine wounded in US-Israeli strikes on residential areas in the northwestern city of Tabriz.

Two residential locations inside the city were hit overnight, the crisis management department in East Azerbaijan said in a statement carried by Mehr News Agency.

According to the statement, six people were killed, and nine others injured in one of the attacks that targeted the Shahid Qarabaghi neighborhood in the city.

"Rescue and debris removal operations are still ongoing," the statement said.

Another strike hit the Imam Hussein neighborhood, damaging infrastructure facilities, the department said.

No casualties were reported.

The US and Israel have maintained airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.