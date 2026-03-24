Iran Guards threaten 'heavy' missile fire on Israel in support of Lebanese, Palestinians

This photograph taken from the southern city of Tyre, shows smoke rising from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Hanniyeh on March 24, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Iran's Revolutionary Guards threatened on Tuesday to conduct "heavy" missile and drone attacks on Israel in what it described as support for Lebanese and Palestinian civilians.

"We warn the regime's criminal army that if its crimes against civilians in Lebanon and Palestine persist," Israeli forces "will be the target of heavy missile and drone strikes", the Guards said in a statement.

Iran is at war with Israel and the United States, while Israel is also battling Tehran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.



























