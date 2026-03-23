Israel using older, less accurate munitions in Iran war, broadcaster reports

A man stands in the middle of the rubble left of a building that was destroyed by a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 21, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

The Israeli military has begun using older, less accurate munitions in its war with Iran, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported Sunday.

The broadcaster said the army is deploying weapons "stored for half a century" to strike military bases in Iran.

The move is intended "to reduce costs and clear aging stockpiles," according to the report.

KAN said the use of the munitions was "recently discovered by chance."

Israel's Defense Ministry did not comment on the report.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.