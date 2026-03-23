Iraq says NATO mission withdrawal temporary precaution, denies attacks

Iraq's Security Media Cell said Monday that the withdrawal of the NATO mission from the country was a temporary precautionary measure carried out in full coordination with the Iraqi government, denying the mission had come under any attacks.

Saad Maan, head of the Security Media Cell, told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "the NATO mission's withdrawal is a precautionary step taken due to current circumstances, in coordination with the Iraqi side, to ensure the safety of its personnel."

He stressed that "the NATO mission in Iraq is non-combat and its role is advisory and training-based," noting that it operates directly under NATO headquarters in Naples, Italy, and is separate from the international coalition mission.

Maan added that "the international coalition forces had already fully withdrawn from Iraq at the end of September under an agreement reached by the Higher Military Commission for dialogue."

He said the NATO mission includes representatives from more than 28 countries and that its temporary relocation followed its own assessment of the situation, in coordination with Iraqi authorities.

"The mission has not been subjected to any targeting," Maan said, adding that it may return to its positions depending on developments and in line with Iraq's security assessments and constitutional framework.

On Friday, NATO announced the evacuation of all its mission staff in Iraq to Europe.

The mission supports Iraq in building more sustainable, transparent, and inclusive security institutions, as well as strengthening its capabilities to ensure national security, combat terrorism, and prevent the resurgence of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.