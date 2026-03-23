Iran war rattles Nepal and its migrant lifeline

In the remote Borlang village of Gorkha, the internet was slow even by Nepali standards. But ever since Cham Bahadur Shrestha heard about an Iranian drone attack at Abu Dhabi's main airport that killed three South Asian migrant workers, he couldn't stop checking his phone.

The tragic news had gone viral across the country. Dubai-based embassies had confirmed the deceased were from Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh, but details were scarce.

Cham Bahadur's son, 29-year-old Dibas Shrestha, was working at that airport as a security guard.

Soon, Nepal's Foreign Ministry confirmed that the deceased Nepali worker was a security guard, but did not confirm the identity.

The news left Cham Bahadur panicked. He prayed frantically for his son's safety, but in vain, as the Nepali Embassy in the UAE confirmed that Dibas was killed.

A week later, his body arrived at Kathmandu's airport in a golden-colored wooden coffin.

Like many young Nepalis, Dibas had left Nepal in search of better opportunities after struggling to afford higher education. He had hoped to work abroad for a few years, save money and eventually return home to build a stable life.

His death has resonated across Nepal, where overseas employment remains a lifeline for millions.

"He had promised us he would come back with savings and live a happy married life here," his father told Anadolu. "He died before fulfilling that dream. All we have now is grief and shock."





- MIGRANT WORKERS CAUGHT IN CONFLICT

Fearing a full-scale war across key labor destinations, Nepal has suspended flights to several Middle Eastern and Gulf countries.

Nepal Airlines, the national carrier, has begun operating chartered flights to evacuate migrant workers and stranded passengers.

According to the Department of Foreign Employment, around 700,000 Nepalis are currently working in the UAE.

Across the wider region, more than 31 million migrant workers are estimated to be living in conflict-affected areas, according to the Coalition on Labor Justice for Migrants in the Gulf. In some countries, they make up the majority of the population.

Missile and drone attacks have struck not only military targets but also airports, commercial buildings and civilian areas.

In the UAE alone, six civilians had been killed as of March 19-all of them migrant workers.

The growing insecurity is now triggering a wave of potential returns.

Foreign employment agents in Nepal say workers are feeling insecure as company owners are forcing them to continue regular work amid sporadic missile and drone attacks.

According to a survey by Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 50,000 migrant workers have expressed a willingness to return home.

Foreign Minister Balananda Sharma said the government is preparing evacuation plans, including chartered flights and possible sea routes if conditions worsen. Nepalis in countries such as Kuwait and Qatar have been advised to return via Saudi Arabia.

At the same time, thousands of workers preparing to leave Nepal for jobs abroad face uncertain futures.

On an average day, up to 3,000 Nepali youths leave the country for work in the Gulf and Middle East. That flow has now slowed sharply due to the conflict.

The government had suspended labor permits for 17 days amid rising tensions, before partially lifting the restriction under pressure from recruitment agencies.

Under new rules, workers can renew permits for destinations such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Yemen, Jordan and Türkiye. However, permits for Iran, Israel, Iraq, Lebanon, Bahrain and Kuwait remain suspended.





- RISK TO REMITTANCES

Recruitment agents say hundreds of workers who had been preparing to depart are now returning to their villages after travel plans collapsed.

Sujit Kumar Shrestha, vice president of the Nepal Association of Foreign Employment Agencies, said airlines had initially arranged accommodation for stranded workers in Kathmandu.

But as the situation worsened, they were sent back to their villages, he told Anadolu.

"No worker has obtained labor permits in the last two weeks. Even those who had permits are returning home," he said.

"This will have a huge impact on our national economy."

He added that even if migration resumes quickly, it would take months for the situation to normalize.

The return of thousands of Nepalis is expected to reduce remittance inflows, which account for more than a quarter of Nepal's gross domestic product, according to the World Bank.

Earnings sent back from the Gulf support millions of households across the country and shapes the national economy.

"Even if the labor market returns to normal, our remittance chain could be disrupted for six months," Shrestha said.

"Our economy is largely reliant on remittances. What happens if that flow stops?"





- RISING COSTS AT HOME

The conflict is also being felt inside Nepal as global energy disruptions push up prices and strain supply.

Despite assurances that Nepal has enough cooking gas, the Iran war triggered long lines as people rushed to refill gas cylinders. As a result, the government began rationing to ward off shortages.

Now, many are turning to electric alternatives.

"There is no cooking gas, so I bought an induction stove," said Ramila KC, a shopper in Kathmandu. "You can see crowds of people in shopping malls buying electric stoves."

The situation is compounded by regional supply pressures. India, Nepal's largest fuel supplier, is also facing increased demand, raising concerns about how long supplies can be sustained.

Fuel prices have also risen sharply, adding to inflation and threatening businesses.

"Last week, the government increased petrol prices by 15 rupees ($0.10) per liter," said Raju Tamang, a taxi driver in Kathmandu. "It will go further up. In that scenario, people will stop using my cab."





