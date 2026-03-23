1 killed in overnight Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike killed one person and wounded another after targeting a building in the southern Lebanese town of al-Shaabiya, according to Lebanon's state news agency.

The National News Agency (NNA) said Israeli warplanes carried out a strike shortly after midnight Sunday into Monday on a building in the Tyre district town.

One person was killed and another injured in the strike, with no further details provided.

In a separate development, the agency reported that Israeli aircraft launched several airstrikes early Monday on the plains of Sariin al-Tahta in the Baalbek district in eastern Lebanon, as well as the southern towns of Rihan, Sahmar and Zellaya, with no immediate information on casualties or damage.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,029 people have been killed and 2,786 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2.

The current escalation followed a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran, which has killed over 1,300 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.























