3 Palestinians wounded by illegal Israeli settlers West Bank attack

Three Palestinians were wounded early Sunday after illegal Israeli settlers attacked the village of Jalud near Nablus in the northern West Bank and set fire to property, medics said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that its crews treated three people who were beaten during the attack, including a young man who suffered a deep head wound.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that a group of illegal settlers stormed the village, assaulted residents and set fire to the village council building.

The attackers also burned four vehicles, three of which were completely destroyed, the agency added.

In February, illegal settlers carried out 511 attacks across the West Bank, killing seven Palestinians by gunfire, according to official Palestinian figures.

Since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 8, 2023, attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in the West Bank have killed 1,133 Palestinians, injured about 11,700 others and led to the arrest of roughly 22,000 people.

In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.