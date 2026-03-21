Several buildings damaged in central Israel after Iranian missile barrage

Several buildings were damaged in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion on Saturday following an Iranian missile barrage, the fourth since dawn, according to Israeli media reports.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that an Iranian missile fired toward Israel was intercepted, with its fragments falling in central parts of the country.

The channel added that the missile carried a "cluster warhead," and its interception caused damage to seven sites in Rishon LeZion after sirens were activated in dozens of areas.

Air raid sirens sounded across multiple areas in central Israel, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and the coastal plain, after the fourth barrage was detected since early Saturday, the newspaper added.

Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom, said in initial reports that no injuries had been recorded.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.