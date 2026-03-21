Bahrain says it intercepted 143 missiles, 242 drones since start of Iranian attacks

Bahrain said Saturday its air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 143 missiles and 242 drones since the start of Iranian attacks on Feb. 28.

In a statement, the Bahraini army said its air defenses are continuing to confront "terrorist Iranian attacks," noting that the interceptions included both ballistic and cruise missiles.

The army urged the public to exercise maximum caution, avoid damaged sites and suspicious objects, and refrain from filming military operations or locations where debris has fallen.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.