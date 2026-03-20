Saudi Arabia destroys 4 drones that entered its airspace

Saudi Arabia said Friday that it had intercepted and destroyed four drones that entered the country's airspace.

The Defense Ministry said in separate statements on the US social media company X's platform that unmanned aerial vehicles had targeted the country's eastern regions.

The announcement came as a regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Thursday that Iran is miscalculating if it believes Gulf states are incapable of responding to its actions.

He said Iranian attacks on Gulf countries will bring Tehran no gains and will instead deepen its isolation.

He added that trust with Iran has collapsed due to repeated attacks on Gulf states and violations of the principles of good neighborliness.