Lebanon condemns 'terrorist plot' targeting UAE

Lebanon condemned what it called a "terrorist plot" targeting the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The statement came after the UAE announced that it had dismantled a "terrorist network" operating inside the country and funded and directed by Hezbollah and Iran.

Lebanon "condemns the involvement of Hezbollah in the plot, recalling the Lebanese government's decision on March 2, 2026, to ban Hezbollah's military and security activities," the ministry said on the US social media company X.

It also expressed Beirut's "full" solidarity with the UAE, saying that Lebanon is ready to cooperate in investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The development came amid retaliatory strikes by Iran against Gulf countries as joint US and Israeli strikes reported to have killed more than 1,200 people continued.