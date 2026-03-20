Israel bans Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, citing security restrictions

Israeli authorities have banned Eid al-Fitr prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, citing security restrictions imposed amid the war against Iran.

Palestinians called Friday on worshippers to gather near the Old City to perform prayers as close to Al-Aqsa as possible for marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Israeli police have previously used batons, sound grenades and tear gas against Palestinians who prayed outside the Old City's walls in protest against restrictions on Al-Aqsa during Ramadan.

Occupied East Jerusalem entered the festive period in a somber mood.

The Old City, which normally fills with Palestinians in the days before Eid, was eerily quiet, resembling a ghost town.

Israel restricted access, citing its assembly ban, while Palestinian shopkeepers were prevented from opening their stores, with only pharmacies and essential food shops permitted to operate.

Palestinian traders, who declined to be named, fearing Israeli reprisals, said the restrictions had left them in severe economic distress.





