EPSTEINS LAWYER TELLS CONGRESS HE HAD NO KNOWLEDGE OF CRIMES

Epstein's lawyer tells Congress he had 'no knowledge of crimes'

Jeffrey Epstein's longtime attorney told a US congressional committee that he had "no knowledge whatsoever" of the late financier's crimes, media reports said on Thursday.

Darren Indyke, who managed Epstein's legal affairs and estate, testified before the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into the late financier, according to the BBC.

In prepared remarks, Indyke said he did not "socialize" with Epstein and added: "Not a single woman has ever accused me of committing sexual abuse or witnessing sexual abuse."

He also stated that no woman had reported allegations of Epstein's abuse to him.

Indyke described himself as "one of many attorneys whom Mr. Epstein regularly consulted."

He said he met Epstein in 1996 and believed his client's claims after a 2008 guilty plea.

"He was adamant that he had no idea anyone involved was underage," Indyke claimed.

"I believed him, and I made the mistake of believing Mr. Epstein that he would not again commit a crime," he added.

James Marsh, an attorney representing several victims, criticized the testimony.

"His claimed ignorance of Jeffrey Epstein's widespread abuse of women and girls is deeply troubling," Marsh said.

He added that "survivors -- and the American people -- deserve the full undistorted truth about who knew what."

Committee chairman James Comer said Indyke was "answering all our questions" during the closed-door session.

The committee has also heard testimony from other high-profile figures as it examines the handling of allegations and legal cases linked to Epstein.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. In 2008, he pleaded guilty in a court in the state of Florida to procuring a minor for prostitution, but critics call the relatively minor conviction a "sweetheart deal."



