Bahrain says it shot down 242 drones, 141 missiles since start of Iranian attacks

Bahrain on Friday announced that it intercepted and destroyed 242 drones and 141 missiles since the start of Iranian attacks on its territory amid an ongoing regional escalation.

Bahrain's air defense systems continue to confront successive waves of such attacks, the army wrote on the US social media company X.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

⁠Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





