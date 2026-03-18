US vice president says 'couple of things' to be announced amid rising gas prices

US Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that the Trump administration will unveil new measures in the next 24 to 48 hours aimed at addressing rising gas prices amid tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking at an event in the state of Michigan, Vance acknowledged the effect of the US operation against Iran on energy costs, but emphasized that the administration has taken steps to protect the domestic energy economy.

"Gas prices are up, and we know they're up. People are hurting because of it, and we're doing everything that we can to ensure that they stay lower," Vance told the crowd.

Vance said this is a "temporary blip."

"It's not going to last forever. We're going to take care of business. We're going to come back home ... you're going to see energy prices come back down to reality. But in the meantime, we got a problem. We know that we have a problem. We're doing everything that we can to address it," he added.

The administration is working on a number of things, he stressed.

"In fact, a couple of things that I think will be announced in just the next 24 to 48 hours. I don't want to get ahead of the president," he added.