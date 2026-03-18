Over 960 killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2: Health Ministry

More than 960 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, the country's Health Ministry said Wednesday.

Citing the ministry, Lebanon's National News Agency reported that the total number of fatalities between March 2 and Wednesday, March 18 reached 968, while 2,432 people were injured.

Hezbollah began targeting Israeli military sites on March 2 in response to ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon despite a November 2024 ceasefire as well as the killing of Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

Israel expanded its campaign the same day with airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.

On March 3, Israel also launched a limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon after beginning a joint campaign with the US against Iran on Feb. 28.