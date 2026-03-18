New drone attack targets US Embassy in Baghdad

A person walks near a fire burning outside the grounds of the US Embassy in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone on March 17, 2026, following a drone and rocket attack, according to security officials. (AFP Photo)

A new drone attack targeted the US Embassy in Iraq's capital Baghdad, amid ongoing regional escalation, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The attack came hours after the embassy compound was targeted by three explosive-laden drones, resulting in a fire near the embassy compound.

Earlier, the correspondent said that air defense systems at the compound intercepted two drones mid-air, while the third struck an outer wall of the embassy, causing a fire.

A group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed that it had carried out 21 rocket and drone attacks against US bases in Iraq and the region within a single day.

This came as the US and Israel have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets," causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





















