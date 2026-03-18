Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel: judiciary

Iranian authorities have executed a man convicted of spying for Israel, the judiciary said on Wednesday, in the first such execution announced since the war with Israel and the United States broke out.

"The death sentence of a spy for the Zionist regime, who had been providing images and information, about the country's sensitive locations to Mossad officers was carried out this morning," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.

Mizan identified the man as Kouroush Keyvani and said he was arrested during Iran's 12-day war with Israel in June. The United States briefly joined with strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

It listed details of his meetings with agents from Israel's Mossad spy agency and said he received training in "six European countries and in Tel Aviv."

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, killing its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggering another war that has spread across the Middle East.