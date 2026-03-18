Iran confirms Supreme National Security Council chief Ali Larijani killed in Israeli strike

Iran confirmed Tuesday that Ali Larijani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, was killed in an Israeli strike.

In a statement, Iran's Supreme National Security Council said Larijani was martyred along with his son, his aide Reza Bayat and several of his companions in the attack.

Earlier Tuesday, the Israeli military said it had killed Larijani in an airstrike near Tehran, claiming he was "eliminated" in what it described as a "precise strike."

The Israeli army also described Larijani as "the de facto leader" of the Iranian regime, according to its statement.