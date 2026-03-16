Saudi Arabia shoots down another 61 drones in Eastern Region

Saudi Arabia announced Monday that it intercepted and destroyed 61 more drones in the country's Eastern Region.

The Saudi Defense Ministry made the announcement in separate posts through US social media company X since early Monday.

The development came after Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Hostilities have since escalated.

⁠Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.