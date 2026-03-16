IRAN SAYS ISRAELS SHELLING OF FUEL DEPOTS IN TEHRAN VIOLATES INTERNATIONAL LAW, CONSTITUTES ECOCIDE

Iran says Israel's shelling of fuel depots in Tehran 'violates international law, constitutes ecocide'

Israel's shelling of fuel depots in the Iranian capital Tehran "violates international law and constitutes ecocide," Iran's foreign minister said Monday.

"Residents face long-term damage to their health and well-being. Contamination of soil and groundwater could have generational impacts," Abbas Araghchi wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

He also called for punishment of Israel "for its war crimes."

⁠Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.



