Fire erupts after drone incident near Dubai airport

A fire broke out near Dubai International Airport following a drone-related incident, officials in the United Arab Emirates said early Monday.

"Authorities are currently responding to a fire resulting from a drone-related incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport," the Dubai Media Office said on the US social media company X's platform.

Officials are taking all necessary steps "to ensure everyone's safety," the office said.

The development came as regional tensions have flared since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing some 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.



