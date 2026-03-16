Fire breaks out as drone attack hits building in UAE’s Umm Al-Quwain

A drone strike targeted a building in the emirate of Umm Al-Quwain in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, causing a fire, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the attack, the Government of Umm Al-Quwain said in a statement.

The statement said emergency teams immediately began taking the necessary measures to deal with the incident.

Regional escalation has raged since the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets."

Some of these attacks have caused casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, including airports, ports and buildings.